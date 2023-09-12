Mid-Michigan Matters: Making sure your kids have good vision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As students are back in the classroom, it’s important to make sure they can actually see what the teacher has on the board.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Phillips with L.O. Eyecare.

He says regular eye exams help regulate and maintain eye health.

He explains what eye doctors are looking for during regular exams in the video player above.

