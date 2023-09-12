Michigan man looks back on Sept. 11 after surviving attack at World Trade Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who survived the terror attack at the World Trade Center has made it a mission to memorialize every person from Michigan killed on that fateful day.

On Sept. 11 each year, people ask, “Where were you on 9/11?”

Many watched the Twin Towers fall on their television screen, but not Patrick Anderson.

“I remember the whole day, so there’s no one moment,” said Anderson.

From the window of his hotel room inside the World Trade Center, Anderson watched one of the Twin Towers begin to crumble after being hit by a hijacked plane. With help, he was able to escape safely.

“I was benefited by people helping me, and I returned to Michigan and was happy to be here.”

That’s why Anderson—who now runs an economic consulting firm in East Lansing—made it a personal mission to ensure those lives are memorialized through the Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund.

“And now we have the Michigan Remembers website, in which we have a profile of over 40 people that lost their lives that day, and some stories about people from Michigan that did a lot to help folks.”

The stories have piled up over the last several years, but Anderson said there are even more to discover. Such as Todd Beamer, born in Flint, was a passenger on United Flight 93 who fought back against hijackers before the plane crashed in a Shanksville, Penn. field. Margaret Mattic from Detroit, who moved to New York City to become an actress, was killed in the North Tower.

“If we don’t take an effort to say, ‘this is what happened,’ and record the people and what they did, then we will forget it. First, that’s a shame. Second, that opens the door to people misinterpreting what our history was.”

A history—through the efforts of people like Anderson—can be preserved and never forgotten.

