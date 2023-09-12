Advertise With Us

Mayor Schor proposes new $500K disaster relief fund

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wants to create a disaster relief fund in the city’s budget.

The fund would help pay for costs associate with natural disasters and other emergency situations. It comes after strong storms took down trees and power lines nearly three weeks ago.

The mayor proposed putting nearly $500,000 in the fund. It would be used to pay for the storm cleanup. The mayor said the city is still working to get the federal government to help cover costs.

