Mason Cares Day remembers 9/11, honors first responders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 22 years since the tragic events of the 9-11 attack. 341 first responders passed away as a result of that horrible day.

On Monday, the community of Mason remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice by thanking their first responders.

Community members showed up at the Mason Fire Station to drop off food, and water as well as give their time washing and cleaning emergency vehicles.

Colleen Briggs helped start the tradition 21 years ago after the first anniversary of the 9-11 attack. Briggs said she loves to think about how many lives were saved on that day 22 years ago thanks to many first responders.

Brigs said, “The one building alone, the number of people in that building alone that came out and were saved was the population of Mason. that is amazing to me.”

Mason Fire Chief Kerry Minshall said he remembers the day very well. He said he remembers how impactful the terrorist attack was and how it changed the country forever.

Minshall said, “For those of us who remember it, it was a tragic day similar to Pearl Harbor Day for my parents, that was our tragic event that changed and reshaped the country for where we are today.”

For the community of Mason, 9-11 has turned into a positive day where they can reflect and thank first responders for everything they do in our area.

