Lawyer for Brenda Tracy claims her identity was leaked by an ‘outside party’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The attorney representing Brenda Tracy, the woman who accused Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker of sexual misconduct, claimed that Tracy’s identity was leaked.

According to a statement sent by Attorney Karen Truszkowski, Tracy intended to stay anonymous after reporting Mel Tucker for allegedly engaging in nonconsensual phone sex with her.

Despite Tracy’s attempt to stay anonymous, an “outside third party” disclosed her identity to a local media company, which led to the initial USA Today story, Truszkowski said.

Tracy’s lawyer also claimed that Tracy wanted to “preserve the integrity of the process” by not going to the media, but she was forced to go public after her identity was leaked.

“Let me be patently clear: Brenda Tracy had no intention of disclosing anything publicly until someone else violated her right to confidentiality,” Truszkowski said.

Tucker released his own statement on Monday denying the allegations.

