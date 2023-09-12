Advertise With Us

‘I want answers’: Gov. Whitmer responds to MSU sexual misconduct investigation

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement regarding the ongoing sexual misconduct investigation at Michigan State University (MSU).

MSU’s head football coach, Mel Tucker, has been suspended without pay after a USA Today report released on Sunday detailed allegations of sexual misconduct made by a woman working with the football team.

The woman, a rape survivor and violence educator, alleged Tucker engaged in nonconsensual phone sex with her.

Tucker was suspended without pay on Sunday after the USA Today report.

Whitmer released the following statement:

