‘I want answers’: Gov. Whitmer responds to MSU sexual misconduct investigation

As a survivor, I’m shocked. As a Spartan, I’m disappointed. As Governor, I want answers.

I know the pain that so many feel when allegations like this come to light because I live it too. It’s retraumatizing. MSU holds a special place in so many of our hearts—which is what makes this hurt more.

We deserve to know when the university knew about these allegations and why they made the decisions they did. We need to ensure that one of our state’s flagship universities, one that carries so much weight around the world, is learning from the past and not recreating it.

Spartans, survivors, and Michiganders—we deserve better.