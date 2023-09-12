Honor for MSU Men’s Soccer Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt sophomore men’s soccer goalkeeper Zac Kelly has been named Big Ten defensive player of the week. Kelly is from Holt and he is the first Spartan so honored for this season. He allowed one goal in two games last week and that was on a penalty kick against Villanova. It was Kelly’s first career Big Ten honor.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.