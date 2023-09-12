Advertise With Us

Honor for MSU Men’s Soccer Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt sophomore men’s soccer goalkeeper Zac Kelly has been named Big Ten defensive player of the week. Kelly is from Holt and he is the first Spartan so honored for this season. He allowed one goal in two games last week and that was on a penalty kick against Villanova. It was Kelly’s first career Big Ten honor.

