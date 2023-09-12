Grand Ledge compost, recycling centers temporarily limits hours

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge’s compost center and recycling center will have a change in hours of operation.

The centers at 401 Whitney Street will temporarily only be open on Saturdays beginning Sept. 16, with extended hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A 2023 vehicle pass is required for entry into the compost center. The pass must be on the driver’s side windshield. Passes can only be purchased at City Hall and are not sold at the compost center. Residents interested in buying a 2023 pass must bring proof of residency as a picture ID to City Hall, located at 310 Greenwood Street in Grand Ledge. Passes are $40.

Due to overwhelming debris from recent storms, the sale of non-resident compost center passes is currently suspended. No pass is necessary to access the recycling center.

Visit the City of Grand Ledge’s website for City Hall hours and more information on the compost and recycling centers’ hours.

