Former MSU Coach Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Tuesday the passing of former volleyball head coach Ginger Mayson. She was 68 and no cause of death was given and no location was either. The date of passing was September 7th. Mayson coached the Spartans for eight seasons beginning in 1985.

