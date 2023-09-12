Advertise With Us

Former MSU Coach Passes Away

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Tuesday the passing of former volleyball head coach Ginger Mayson. She was 68 and no cause of death was given and no location was either. The date of passing was September 7th. Mayson coached the Spartans for eight seasons beginning in 1985.

