First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A weak area of low pressure is heading towards lower Michigan early this morning. The low has been touching off rain over parts of Wisconsin during overnight. The low will spill a few clouds into our area today, but any shower activity is expected to fall apart before it makes it to Mid-Michigan. High temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler topping out in the mid 60s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures tumble back to the mid 40s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures return to the upper 60s Thursday and the low 70s Friday. Saturday the clouds will be rolling in ahead of our next precipitation maker. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low 70s.

A cold front sweeping across the area will bring rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain showers hold on into Monday. With the clouds and showers it will be cooler with highs in the 60s Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will return to the 70s for highs for the middle and end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873

Jackson Record High: 93º 1952

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

