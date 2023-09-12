Advertise With Us

AG Nessel suing Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority for PFAS contamination of drinking water

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Kent County is facing a lawsuit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the lawsuit Monday. It alleges that the airport is responsible for PFAS contamination in nearby water wells and in homes around the airport in Cascade Charter Township.

The airport received numerous warnings and demands from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) on the issue.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the loss of natural resources and past and future cleanup costs.

