Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: A taste of fall to kick off the week

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the mid 70s Sunday, cooler air is back today with highs in the upper 60s. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s through Thursday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 11, 2023

  • Average High: 76º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 32° 1870
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1931
  • Jackson Record Low: 34º 1917

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides

Latest News

230 flags placed in Lansing to honor Michigan veterans
Mid-Michigan remembering lives lost on Sept. 11
In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the...
Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 11 as Patriot Day
Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that many Americans will never forget. One organizer, Michele Fickes,...
230 flags placed in Lansing to honor Michigan veterans