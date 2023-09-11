Weather Extra: A taste of fall to kick off the week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the mid 70s Sunday, cooler air is back today with highs in the upper 60s. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s through Thursday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 11, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 32° 1870

Jackson Record High: 97º 1931

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1917

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.