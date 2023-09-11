Weather Extra: A taste of fall to kick off the week
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the mid 70s Sunday, cooler air is back today with highs in the upper 60s. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s through Thursday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 11, 2023
- Average High: 76º Average Low 53º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1874
- Lansing Record Low: 32° 1870
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1931
- Jackson Record Low: 34º 1917
