WATCH: Sept. 11 memorial ceremony held in downtown Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is hosting its annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

22 years ago, nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11. Terrorists hijacked four planes and used them as weapons in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and it will be at Wentworth Park in downtown Lansing.

