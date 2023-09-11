Advertise With Us

Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local group joined the fight against cancer and walked over 100 miles across Michigan to help raise money for firefighters.

On Saturday, the group Neighbors United walked from Lansing to Portland as a way to raise money for firefighters battling cancer.

According to the CDC, cancer is the number one cause of death for firefighters.

A retired captain from Summit Township Fire Department said the walk is important for everyone no matter who they are.

“It’s a brotherhood. It’s, it’s, it’s a family. It’s a large family. It doesn’t matter if you’re paid on call, you’re a volunteer, you’re full-time,” said Brian Ledford. “We’re all the same and to raise money to help all the cancer victims in Michigan. That’s amazing.”

