Stretch of US-127 in Ingham County under new traffic pattern

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is implementing a new traffic pattern for northbound traffic from Baseline Road to Barnes Road.

With the new traffic pattern, there will be single-lane closures in each direction of US-127 between Cedar Street and Baseline Road. The new pattern began at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11 and is expected to last until Nov. 17.

Officials said that during this time, drivers should seek alternate routes.

