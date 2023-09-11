Advertise With Us

Stomp out Suicide event in Jackson

(Randy Tisor / Stars and Stripes)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosted the “Stomp Out Suicide” event.

In observance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, Sept. 10th, the event aimed to both raise awareness and raise funds for suicide prevention programs.

The event, held at the Commonwealth Commerce Center in downtown Jackson, brought together community members and supporters for a day filled with live music, engaging activities, and soothing meditation sessions.

Chelsea Oliver is with the Jackson County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“Whether that’s because they’ve lost someone, or they know someone who struggles, or they just are a supporter of the cause because they care, um, or they’re a mental health provider,” said Oliver. “It just gives them the opportunity to come, to have a place to talk to other people who have shared experiences as well.”

The organizers said they hoped the event would help reduce the stigma associated with discussing suicide.

