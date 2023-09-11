Advertise With Us

Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Local college Spring Arbor University celebrated a major milestone on Saturday.

150 years ago on Sept. 2, 1873, Spring Arbor University opened its doors starting years of service. On Saturday, alumni, faculty, staff, and students of SAU were invited to the gala at the McDonald Athletic Center at the university to celebrate the milestone

University president Brent Ellis said it was the perfect chance to teach about the university’s history.

“So we’ll tell some stories about the history of our institution, the impact that it’s made on our 75,000 plus graduates over the course of those years, and kind of give a vision of where we will be going in the future,” said Ellis.

The first hour of the gala was packed with a jazz concert.

