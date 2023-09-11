Special Olympians compete in the Southwest Regional Kayaking Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Athletes from around Michigan gathered at Vandercook Park in Jackson for the Southwest Regional Kayaking Tournament hosted by the Special Olympics of Michigan.

The goal, bringing athletes together for some fun. Randy Coleman of Area 19 Special Olympics says these teams are competing in preparation for the State Fall Games late this month.

Athletes competed in 200- and 500-meter races with an option to compete unified which allows a Special Olympian to team up with an athlete who doesn’t have an intellectual disability. Debbie Sarb is a unified athlete.

“They’re like anybody else, they love sports, they love doing things,” said Sarb. “And this is where people can understand they can do things with other people who don’t have special needs.”

Sarb is a part of the Mi Cookie Project kayaking team and raced with her partner Stephanie Jackson in the 500-meter races.

“Me and my teammate we worked really hard and paddled, paddled, paddled,” said Jackson. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Following today’s tournament Coleman says his team will work on improvements leading up to the state games with two hopes in mind.

“Well, my hope is number 1 all my athletes can make it which I think they will. Number 2 is that they have fun,” said Coleman.

Winning the gold, silver, or bronze is important to any athlete but the experience of competing and having fun is the biggest reward.

