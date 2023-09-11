Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized Sunday night after a shooting near West Miller Road.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 p.m. police received a call on a shots fired incident in the area of 6100 Balfour Drive in the south side of Lansing. According to Lansing police, a 27-year-old man drove themselves to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Lansing Police Department said the man is in critical condition.

Officials are locating a suspect in the shooting and said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

