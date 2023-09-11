Advertise With Us

Shaheen car show raises money for Sparrow Children’s Center

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In partnership with the Capital City Corvette Club, Saheen Chevrolet of Lansing hosted its annual car show Sunday afternoon.

People in the area went to see some sweet rides or got to show off their own at the club’s fifth annual show. The 2023 event was set to help benefit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center.

Organizer Jason Cords said it was great seeing people raising money for a good cause while also enjoying their time out.

“Getting our whole community out here together to raise a bunch of money for Children’s Miracle Network,” said Cords. “And I’ll tell you, there’s so many different types of cars and trucks, but the Corvette Club does a great job bringing this together. And we’re just very fortunate for all of our volunteers and my staff as Shaheen of just helping out.

Some of the prizes included a flat-screen TV, as well as gas gift cards.

