Shaheen car show raises money for Sparrow Children’s Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In partnership with the Capital City Corvette Club, Saheen Chevrolet of Lansing hosted its annual car show Sunday afternoon.

People in the area went to see some sweet rides or got to show off their own at the club’s fifth annual show. The 2023 event was set to help benefit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center.

Organizer Jason Cords said it was great seeing people raising money for a good cause while also enjoying their time out.

“Getting our whole community out here together to raise a bunch of money for Children’s Miracle Network,” said Cords. “And I’ll tell you, there’s so many different types of cars and trucks, but the Corvette Club does a great job bringing this together. And we’re just very fortunate for all of our volunteers and my staff as Shaheen of just helping out.

Some of the prizes included a flat-screen TV, as well as gas gift cards.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.