Set The Expectation responds to Title IX investigation

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A non-profit owned by the accuser of Michigan State University’s (MSU) head football coach responded Monday after the Title IX investigation surfaced.

MSU’s head football coach, Mel Tucker, has been suspended without pay following allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced Sunday morning.

In a report released by USA Today, a woman working with the football program on violence education claimed that Tucker performed nonconsensual phone sex with her.

The woman, identified as Brenda Tracy, is also a rape survivor. The report alleges that Tracy filed a complaint against Tucker to the university in December 2022, which resulted in a Title IX investigation into Tucker’s behavior.

Tracy’s non-profit, Set The Expectation, released a statement Monday regarding the investigation.

(Set The Expectation)

