Scam Alert: Scammers posing as Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputies

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - People living in Hillsdale County should be extra careful about scam calls.

According to the Michigan State Police, two people in the county reported receiving calls from a person claiming to be with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller claims that the potential victims have arrest warrants, and that the warrants can be cleared by going to Walmart and scanning a barcode that will take $1,000 from their bank account.

No law enforcement agency will ever ask for money or baking information over the phone.

Common scams typically include going to big box retailers and/or purchasing gift cards. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee in gift cards.

