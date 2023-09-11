Running while rocking and rolling in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People were rocking, rolling, and running Sunday in the capital city area.

The 517 Lansing Community hosted their 5K for a good cause on Sept. 10. Impact Real Estate hosted the 5K at Hawk Island in Lansing where they raised awareness for those suffering from chronic illness and cancer.

The event supported two local non-profits, The Mark Advocacy Group and To Work in Grateful Service.

Participants received a free T-shirt and a finisher medal.

Members of the non-profit like Marcy Rzepka and Elizabeth Read are thankful for the support.

“It was very heartwarming all the support that we got,” said Rzepka. “The fact that you guys came out and the fact that we had different businesses that couldn’t wait to stand behind us to support us. And all of our friends and family that came to show up for the event and walk and run.”

“When you’re a new non-profit this level of support is really humbling and we’re really grateful to have a community behind us like this,” said Read.

