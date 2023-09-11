Advertise With Us

Rain showers and Fall temperatures Monday, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cooler temperatures settle in for the next few days and we are stuck under some early week rain showers.

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford will share when you can expect the rain. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni for the latest headlines you can expect during our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 11, 2023

  • Average High: 76º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 32° 1870
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1931
  • Jackson Record Low: 34º 1917

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Latest News

Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
People signed up for the flights on aircraft including the B-17 Yankee Lady and B-25 Rosie’s...
Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides