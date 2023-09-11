Police find body in Grand River in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police found a body in the Grand River in Jackson County on Saturday.

According to a report released by Michigan State Police, detectives from the Blackman Township Department of Public Safety and troopers with MSP were dispatched to an area just north of Parnall Rd for reports of human remains.

Police found a dead man in the river. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and an investigation into the body began.

The investigation is still in its infancy. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

