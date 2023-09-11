Advertise With Us

Police find body in Grand River in Jackson County

Michigan State Police generic
Michigan State Police generic(WNDU)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police found a body in the Grand River in Jackson County on Saturday.

According to a report released by Michigan State Police, detectives from the Blackman Township Department of Public Safety and troopers with MSP were dispatched to an area just north of Parnall Rd for reports of human remains.

Police found a dead man in the river. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and an investigation into the body began.

The investigation is still in its infancy. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Gunfire leaves car, home damaged in Lansing

Latest News

Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
People signed up for the flights on aircraft including the B-17 Yankee Lady and B-25 Rosie’s...
Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides