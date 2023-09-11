Advertise With Us

Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game

The husband of a sports photographer killed last Monday honors his wife by taking photos at Friday night football game in Wichita, Kansas. (SOURCE: KAKE)
By Leon Purvis
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE/Gray News) – A community in Wichita, Kansas, is mourning the death of a well-known sports photographer.

Linda Gregory was the photographer for the Northwest High School football team.

Last Monday night, she was on the sidelines of a J.V. football game when she fell and hit her head on the concrete during a collision. On Friday night, her husband, Mel Gregory, honored her by showing up at the varsity game and taking photos.

“The most generous and loving person I’ve ever known,” he said of his wife.

Mel Gregory shared the news of his wife’s passing on Facebook Friday.

During the game, the Northwest High School football players embraced Mel Gregory as he stood on the sidelines taking photos. The couple would normally be taking photos under the field’s lights on Fridays.

“Number one she doesn’t blame any of the kids. Number two this was her school …,” Mel Gregory said. “She was from Iowa, she didn’t go to any school [here]. But she loved these people. She would like everybody to know the kids are her primary concern.”

Mel Gregory said taking back to the field after his wife was hit on the sidelines was not easy.

“It’s going to be difficult. Going to be difficult,” he said. “I’ve got her camera that she was using that night. And I just want to try to do as best as I can. I may not shoot a lot, but I want to do what I can.”

The photos his wife took are worth a thousand words, just like how Mel Gregory will have a thousand memories of when his wife took photos at Northwest High School games.

“I can’t tell you what she says. But I think she would love it that I was carrying on our tradition,” he said.

Family members were also on the sidelines with Mel Gregory Friday night, and a moment of silence was held for Linda Gregory before the game was played.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Gunfire leaves car, home damaged in Lansing

Latest News

Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
People signed up for the flights on aircraft including the B-17 Yankee Lady and B-25 Rosie’s...
Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides