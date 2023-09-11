Okemos Wins Girls CAAC Golf Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School won the CAAC Girls golf open Monday , played at the Forest Akers East Course. Okemos had a team score of 320, Mason finished second at 331 and Williamston was third at 340. Okemos standout Alena Li was the individual medalist with a four under par 68. Okemos is considered a bona fide contender for the state title this fall.

