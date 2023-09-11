MSU vs. Maryland Television Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s first Big Ten football game of the season against Maryland will be seen on NBC and locally on WILX TV. Kick off time is set for 3:30pm. MSU plays host to Washington this week before facing Maryland. At the moment both teams have 2-0 records. MSU lost at Maryland last year, 27-13. NBC also has MSU games against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State later on this season.

