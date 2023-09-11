Mid-Michigan remembering lives lost on Sept. 11

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is honoring and remembering the lives lost and those who sacrificed their lives to help others from the attacks 22 years ago.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed after terrorists hijacked four planes and used them as weapons in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

The following events in Mid-Michigan will be held on Monday, Sept. 11:

Mason

A fire station in Mason is hosting an event to remember the lost lives. To give back, Monday is the annual “Mason Cares” event.

The event will be held at the James M. Pelton Memorial Fire Station. On Monday until 7 p.m., teams of volunteers will work together to show their appreciation for first responders. Volunteers will be washing fire trucks and police cars, washing windows at the fire station and cleaning up the landscape at the fire station.

Lansing

The City of Lansing is hosting its annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and it will be at Wentworth Park in downtown Lansing.

Jackson

The Spirit of America Blood Drive will be held in Jackson on Monday. The Jackson Fire Department will hand out fire prevention materials at the blood drive. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the American One Credit Union Event Center.

To make an appointment, call 866-642-5663 or make an appointment online. Be sure to eat a healthy meal and drink water before donating.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.