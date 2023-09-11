Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Remembering the lives lost in 9/11 here in Mid-Michigan

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across Mid-Michigan, communities are coming together to honor and remember the lives lost 22 years ago today in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Roman Baca with the Livingston County Veteran’s Services. He talks about the first ever Never Forget 5K, which aims to honor those who passed during the attacks.

You can watch that full interview in the player above.

