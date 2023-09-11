MDOT closes EB I-94 ramp to Elm Road for construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An exit ramp on eastbound I-94 is closed beginning Monday for construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to Elm Road for joint sealing. The ramp closure began at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11 and will last until Thursday.

Officials said detours will be provided for drivers.

