MDOT closes EB I-94 ramp to Elm Road for construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An exit ramp on eastbound I-94 is closed beginning Monday for construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to Elm Road for joint sealing. The ramp closure began at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11 and will last until Thursday.

Officials said detours will be provided for drivers.

