Advertise With Us

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing model from original movie up for auction

A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.
A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One “Star Wars” fan could own a rare piece of movie history, but it’s going to cost them.

A long-lost model of an X-Wing fighter used in 1977′s “Star Wars” is up for auction.

The starting price is $400,000.

The model was used in close-ups during the final battle scene where the rebel alliance fought the empire above the Death Star.

Heritage Auctions said the model is part of a collection that belonged to the late Greg Jein, an award-nominated miniature maker.

Jein was also known for his work on “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

The model will be auctioned on October 14 and 15.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Latest News

Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
People signed up for the flights on aircraft including the B-17 Yankee Lady and B-25 Rosie’s...
Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides