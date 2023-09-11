At Least Three Big Area Prep Games This Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is week of four of the area high school football regular season at hand. In Greater Lansing, three games standout. The Friday Night Frenzy game of the week finds Charlotte at Lansing Sexton, kick off set for 5pm. Both teams have 3-0 records. Elsewhere, Williamston, 2-1, is at 3-0 Mason. And East Lansing, 1-2 is at DeWitt, 1-1. DeWitt had a bye last week, unable to find a non conference foe to fill out its nine game schedule. Friday Night Frenzy highlights and scores as usual will be seen at 11:15pm this Friday.

