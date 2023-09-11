Advertise With Us

At Least Three Big Area Prep Games This Friday

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is week of four of the area high school football regular season at hand. In Greater Lansing, three games standout. The Friday Night Frenzy game of the week finds Charlotte at Lansing Sexton, kick off set for 5pm. Both teams have 3-0 records. Elsewhere, Williamston, 2-1, is at 3-0 Mason. And East Lansing, 1-2 is at DeWitt, 1-1. DeWitt had a bye last week, unable to find a non conference foe to fill out its nine game schedule. Friday Night Frenzy highlights and scores as usual will be seen at 11:15pm this Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Gunfire leaves car, home damaged in Lansing

Latest News

Okemos Wins Girls CAAC Golf Title
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during...
Jones Signs With Chiefs
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU vs. Maryland Television Announced
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Kim Named To Big Ten Honor