Kim Named To Big Ten Honor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim has been named Big Ten offensive player of the week. He completed 18 of 22 passes in this past Saturday’s 45-14 win over Richmond. At one point he completed 15 straight passes en route to a 292 yard passing day. Kim and the Spartans have a 2-0 record hosting 2-0 Washington at 5pm this Saturday, a game to be aired on Peacock.

