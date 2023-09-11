Jones Signs With Chiefs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Kansas City Chiefs have announced the signing of stalwart defensive lineman Chris Jones to a one year contract. Jones has been a holdout from the start of training camp. He missed the Chiefs’ opening game at home against the Detroit Lions, a 21-20 Chiefs loss. The Chiefs hope to have tight end Travis Kelce back in their lineup after he missed the Lions game with a hyperextended knee injury.

