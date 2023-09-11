Advertise With Us

Jones Signs With Chiefs

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones appear to be getting more contentious by the day, and chances are growing that the Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense without the All-Pro defensive tackle. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Kansas City Chiefs have announced the signing of stalwart defensive lineman Chris Jones to a one year contract. Jones has been a holdout from the start of training camp. He missed the Chiefs’ opening game at home against the Detroit Lions, a 21-20 Chiefs loss. The Chiefs hope to have tight end Travis Kelce back in their lineup after he missed the Lions game with a hyperextended knee injury.

