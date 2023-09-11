On The Job Report: 9/08/2023

Production Associate (2nd or 3rd Shift)

SDC

Salary:

$17.35/hr

Description:

Each team member is responsible for achieving departmental and plant goals for quality, uptime, safety, availability, capacity, cycle times, daily and continuous improvement initiatives. Regularly participate in group/team/departmental meetings to collect, analyze and act on issues to improve company performance. It is the responsibility of the team to keep each member informed about production activities and exchange appropriate information between shifts.

Identify the various types of packaging materials so they can be applied correctly.

Identify the various types of pallets / runners so they can be applied correctly.

Operate overhead cranes and forklifts to safely handle, deliver, set material to customer specification and prevent damage.

Transport pallets / runners as required and remove unused pallets/runners when not in use.

Safely use all hand tools required to complete all job duties.

Retrieve and read packaging specifications to package material to customer specifications. Ability to comprehend all packaging applications runner and or palletized.

Ensure locations are updated when lift status has changed and lift is moved.

Verify material for packaging to include: Part Process Deviation, Containment, Piece Count and Enhanced Inspection.

Keeps work area cleaned. Assures all assigned duties are completed in a safe manner, consistent with all training and safe operating procedures.

Full understanding of plex system.

Primary communication between supervisor or customer service regarding daily shipping schedules and requirements. Communicates out any discrepancies or confects that may affect shipments.

Consistent and reliable performance of the above-referenced duties and responsibilities, to the satisfaction of RSDC, is required.

Consistent and reliable attendance is required.

Requirements:

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other associates of the organization.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to read and interpret a metric tape measure.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

While performing the duties of this job, the associate is regularly required to stand, walk, reach with hands and arms, and talk or hear. The associate frequently is required to climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The associate must frequently lift or move objects. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, and ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Associates are required to wear hearing protection, safety glasses, Kevlar sleeves and steel toe shoes/boots at all times. Hard hats are required while operating the overhead cranes by remote from the floor. Bump caps are required when entering the press line. While performing the duties of this job, the associate is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts. The associate is frequently exposed to vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

REASONING ABILITY: Able to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

How to Apply:

www.rsdcmi.com/application-form

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/157618170

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 157618170

Production Operator

AUTOKINITON

Salary:

$17.50/hr – 1st Shift

$18.25/hr – 2nd Shift

Description:

Operators a variety of production machines (stamping and welding).

Follows written instructions to determine production requirements and part specifications as displayed on scheduling boards and work standard sheets. Secondary sources of information include, but are not limited to, oral instructions from supervisors and/or other employees.

Requirements:

Requirements: High School Diploma/Equivalency

How to Apply:

Please click here to apply at www.autokiniton.com/careers

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/155496824

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 155496824

Journey Lineworker

LANSING BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT

Salary:

$54.70/hr

Description:

Responsible for performing all functions pertaining to overhead and URD distribution.

Uses all tools and equipment necessary for installation and maintenance of overhead and URD distribution lines

Operates equipment necessary for maintenance and installation of overhead and URD lines including trucks and trailers, winches, bucket truck controls, pulling machine, rope machine, forklift, road boring machine, minicrane, air compressors, flashing arrows, trenchers, backhoe, hydraulic cutting equipment, etc.

Operates small tools necessary for construction and maintenance of overhead lines and URD including jackhammer, chipping hammer, rotohammer, chain saw, tree saw, electric hacksaw, hotsticks, tensioning machine, portable and truck-mounted generator, bolt-cutter, pliers, cable-stripping equipment, ground rod driver, Nico, Electric High and Burndy presses, status scopes, phasing sets, and primary and secondary voltmeters, etc.

Works with various types of equipment including single- and three-phase transformers, capacitors, regulators, re-closers, switches, cutouts, pad-mount transformers, pad-mount switchgear, switching modules, concrete pads, etc.

Climbs and works from wooden and steel poles and steel platforms, requiring wearing of line worker body belt, harness, and other safety equipment

Required to follow BWL safety manual and wear required personal protective equipment

Attends all training for safety awareness or skills improvement as directed by supervisor, BWL or governmental agency such as MIOSHA

Performs other related duties as necessitated by job responsibilities

Requirements:

Must be Journey Lineworker as indicated by completion of apprenticeship program or equivalent

Must have experience working primary voltages with rubber gloves and sleeves

Certificate of journey lineworker status preferred

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL):

Candidates must possess a valid MI Driver’s License with an acceptable driving record

Upon hire they must provide proof of successful completion of the State of MI written portion of the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) examination and pass the Department of Transportation (DOT) physical exam

Within six months of the date of hire they must successfully pass the MI CDL skills/road test

Applicants must currently possess valid MI CDL with required endorsements or at minimum, pass DOT physical exam and State of MI written portion of CDL examination within 15 days of hire/transfer

Individuals will be subject to DOT requirements in accordance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA), including random testing for controlled substances and alcohol

Physical Requirements / Working Conditions:

Works aloft 70% of time

Operates different types of trucks and equipment

Stands and walks on uneven terrain 20% of time

Must be able to communicate emergency information

Works with and around high voltages

Good peripheral vision and depth perception necessary to perform job

Considerable climbing and working from poles up to 130′ and working from steel platforms

Lifts up to 100 pounds

Respirator certification for entry into confined spaces

Temperature and humidity extremes

Dust and noise levels can be high

Must work in inclement weather

Occasional exposure to confined spaces

How to Apply:

https://www.lbwl.com/about-bwl/careers/current-openings

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/130732902

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 130732902

