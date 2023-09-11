Horse competition at MSU Pavilion

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - It was the battle of the horses at the MSU Pavilion Sunday afternoon. The 2023 Futurity and Fall Horse show wrapped up in Meridian Township.

Michigan State University hosted the horse show at the pavilion. Horses and their owners geared up on Friday for the opening showcase where they were placed in different classes.

Some of the events included walk-trots and saddle, English pleasure, hunter pleasure, and championships.

One of the horse competitors Deeann Feick told News 10 about her horse and the competition.

“She is 18 years old and I’ve had her since she was four, so this is our 14th year showing. We had a little bit of a hiatus last year, earlier this year. I had open heart surgery in December, so this is our first time back.

