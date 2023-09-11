Advertise With Us

Horse competition at MSU Pavilion

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - It was the battle of the horses at the MSU Pavilion Sunday afternoon. The 2023 Futurity and Fall Horse show wrapped up in Meridian Township.

Michigan State University hosted the horse show at the pavilion. Horses and their owners geared up on Friday for the opening showcase where they were placed in different classes.

Some of the events included walk-trots and saddle, English pleasure, hunter pleasure, and championships.

One of the horse competitors Deeann Feick told News 10 about her horse and the competition.

“She is 18 years old and I’ve had her since she was four, so this is our 14th year showing. We had a little bit of a hiatus last year, earlier this year. I had open heart surgery in December, so this is our first time back.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Latest News

Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Shaheen car show raises money for Sparrow Children’s Center
Shaheen car show raises money for Sparrow Children’s Center
MDOT closes EB I-94 ramp to Elm Road for construction