Gunfire leaves car and home damaged in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shots fire incident left a car and a home damaged Sunday night, said Lansing police.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, police received a call on a shots fired incident in the area of Reutter Park on the intersection of Lenawee and Townsend Streets.

No one was shot according to police.

Meanwhile, officials said they found shell casings in the area as well as damage on a car and a home in the area.

