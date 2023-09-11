First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The area of low pressure that brought clouds and rain Monday into Monday night is now pulling off to the Northeast. A few light rain showers remain possible this morning across the area along with patchy light fog. Later in the afternoon a few peeks at the sun are possible. High temperatures today top out in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog possible. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 40s.

High pressure starts to build into the area Wednesday. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday and we do have a very small chance of a stray sprinkle of rain popping up. Most areas should be dry Wednesday. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 60s Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures return to the upper 60s Thursday and the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday. Rain showers return Sunday and could hold on into the start of the day Monday. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s Sunday and Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 12, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1864

Jackson Record High: 95º 1931

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1955

