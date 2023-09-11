Advertise With Us

Father dead, 9-year-old son missing after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake

Officials are still searching for a missing 9-year-old boy following a jet ski accident on...
Officials are still searching for a missing 9-year-old boy following a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a man is dead and his son is missing after a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night, 36-year-old Steven White was on a personal watercraft with his 9-year-old son when he hit a barge that was being pushed by a tow boat.

The boat’s operator activated an alarm, and deckhands worked to assist White and his son.

Officials say White was found unresponsive and without a pulse. He was later pronounced dead by first responders nearby.

WSMV reports multiple agencies searched the area for the missing 9-year-old until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched throughout the night and a full-scale search resumed on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Authorities said White was wearing a life vest at the time of the accident. It’s unknown if the 9-year-old had one on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Paramedics discover body in Lansing park
Fire breaks out
Two men, two dogs die in Calhoun County fire

Latest News

News 10 at 11 p.m.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
News 10 at 11 p.m.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 50,000 beds for people in the US
News 10 at 11 p.m.
PHOTOS: Mullet competition held in Eagle Township
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's...
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev