Explore and understand your body at Real Bodies: The Exhibition

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Check out the Real Bodies: The Exhibition at Sloan Museum of Discovery.

This will be the first time this international exhibit will be seen in Mid-Michigan.

This powerful exhibition explores life by displaying real, perfectly preserved human bodies in eleven themed galleries with more than 200 anatomical specimens. REAL BODIES invites visitors to explore the entire human experience from the first breath to the last. The exhibition pushes boundaries while seamlessly blending art, science, and emotion as a museum of the Self. Exploring these systems within the body, REAL BODIES reveals deep synergy between breathing, hunger, the rhythm of the heart, love, motion, thought, and medicine that makes each person unique.

The exhibition, produced by Imagine Exhibitions out of Atlanta, Georgia, has been recently updated to include the latest science-based information about COVID-19 in an effort to educate visitors on how SARS-CoV-2 impacts the major systems of human anatomy—from respiration to circulation. This new content was created by the Imagine Exhibitions team working alongside emergency medicine physicians and epidemiologists with experience in emerging infectious disease preparedness and response.

REAL BODIES is opened to the public through January 14, 2024 from 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12:15-5 p.m. Sundays, and late evening hours on the 2nd Thursday of each month from 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.. Ticket sales open April 11 and will be sold at :15- and :45-minute times for timed entry.

Tickets and information are at www.SloanLongway.org/Real-Bodies.

Group reservations may be made at Reservations@SloanLongway.org, or by calling (810) 237-3409.

