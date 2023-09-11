Capital Area District Libraries announce Executive Director’s departure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Executive Director for the Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) is departing.

Scott Duimstra has served the CADL library system over the past 18 years. His last day will be on Oct. 6.

“It has been a privilege to serve the CADL community as Executive Director these past six years,” said Duimstra. “I am grateful for the support of our dedicated board, exceptional staff, passionate members, and the entire CADL community. We have weathered remarkable storms and achieved so much together, and I am confident CADL is poised for even greater success in the future.”

Assistant Director Jolee Hamlin was appointed interim director on Aug. 29 as the CADL Board of Trustees search for a new executive director. Hamlin will lead the organization until a new executive director is hired.

“We are thankful for Scott’s leadership, which has left an indelible mark on our organization. We wish him success in this next chapter and are excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Jones. “We invite our members, partners and the community to join us in this exciting journey of growth and innovation.”

