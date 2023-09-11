Advertise With Us

Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 2023 marks 150 years since the Beal Botanical Gardens at Michigan State University opened.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, the university celebrated the anniversary with a performance from vocalist GeDeane Graham and pianist Mengyao Zhao highlighting “Medusa’s Vines,” a one-act opera.

MSU kicked off the celebration on June 25 with the Music in The Garden summer series, to honor the garden’s big anniversary. The College of Music provided the music for the celebration. There was also a family-friendly art-making exhibition.

The next musical event is on Sept. 24.

