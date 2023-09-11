Advertise With Us

American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United Airlines, NOAA, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit organization that supplies about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components is facing a shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is far outpacing donations being made.

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of climate-driven disasters.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Latest News

Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
People signed up for the flights on aircraft including the B-17 Yankee Lady and B-25 Rosie’s...
Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides