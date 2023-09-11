Advertise With Us

230 flags placed in Lansing to honor Michigan veterans

Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that many Americans will never forget. One organizer, Michele Fickes, wants to honor a group of brave veterans from Lansing in Evergreen Cemetery.
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that many Americans will never forget.

One organizer, Michele Fickes, wants to honor a group of brave veterans from Lansing in Evergreen Cemetery.

“Their deployment was a result of 9/11, so Operation New Dawn, Operation Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, so they were deployed because of the War on Terror,” said Fickes.

The memorial will be up until Sept. 11. The 230 flags placed at Evergreen Cemetery each represent a Michigan veteran killed in action. One of them is Justin Ellsworth, who is interred in Evergreen Cemetery. He’s from Mount Pleasant. Ellsworth served during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

One veteran said this memorial is a great way to show the impact visually.

“I think it’s awesome because, having served in the tail end of the Vietnam era, nobody ever personalized it, go through and read this, and these people are friends and family of people,” said Tom Trumble.

Another veteran said it is important to continue sharing the history of Sept. 11.

“I was very happy that it’s being done. It’s a long time coming. Our veterans need to be recognized for what they did, the sacrifices they made for us,” said Bernadine Ross. “The new generation needs to know what happened and what it means to the country.”

Organizers encourage people to come out and pay their respects and read the stories of the 13 veterans from Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties.

