Reports: Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker under investigation for sexual harassment

Tucker reportedly engaged in non-consensual phone sex
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker is reportedly the subject of a Title IX investigation alleging he engaged in non-consensual phone sex with a former rape victim.

According to USA Today, Tucker was on a phone call in April of 2022 with Brenda Tracy, who says he engaged in non-consensual sexual acts during the call.

Tracy is a rape survivor and an activist against sexual violence; the two had been working together to curb sexual violence on campus and in athletics.

The report comes just over a day after survivors of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit against the university for their refusal to release documents related to the case.

The investigation, done by an outside Title IX attorney, is reportedly complete.

A formal hearing regarding the findings of the investigation is reportedly scheduled for Michigan State’s bye week: October 5th and 6th.

News 10 has reached out to Michigan State for more details and are still waiting for a response.

