Reports: Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker under investigation for sexual harassment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker is reportedly the subject of a Title IX investigation alleging he engaged in non-consensual phone sex with a former rape victim.

According to USA Today, Tucker was on a phone call in April of 2022 with Brenda Tracy, who says he engaged in non-consensual sexual acts during the call.

Tracy is a rape survivor and an activist against sexual violence; the two had been working together to curb sexual violence on campus and in athletics.

The report comes just over a day after survivors of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit against the university for their refusal to release documents related to the case.

The investigation, done by an outside Title IX attorney, is reportedly complete.

A formal hearing regarding the findings of the investigation is reportedly scheduled for Michigan State’s bye week: October 5th and 6th.

News 10 has reached out to Michigan State for more details and are still waiting for a response.

