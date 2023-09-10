Advertise With Us

Police presence in south Lansing area

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police with rifles are searching the area of south Lansing Saturday night.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Lansing Police were on the scene in the area of 6200 South Pennsylvania Ave. News 10 was on the scene and saw officers with rifles and K-9 units.

Three LPD cars were parked in the Meijer parking lot but eventually left.

It is unknown what happened or if anyone was affected or injured.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

