Police presence in south Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police with rifles are searching the area of south Lansing Saturday night.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Lansing Police were on the scene in the area of 6200 South Pennsylvania Ave. News 10 was on the scene and saw officers with rifles and K-9 units.

Three LPD cars were parked in the Meijer parking lot but eventually left.

It is unknown what happened or if anyone was affected or injured.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.