MSU leadership to host press conference to provide update on football program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leadership at Michigan State University will be hosting a press conference at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday to address the future of the school’s football program.

This comes after a USA Today investigation that alleges head football coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed a rape survivor, and that Tucker is under investigation for Title IX violations.

At 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff and Director of Athletics Alan Haller will update the public on the football program at Spartan Stadium.

