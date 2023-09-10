Advertise With Us

MSU leadership to host press conference to provide update on football program

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leadership at Michigan State University will be hosting a press conference at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday to address the future of the school’s football program.

This comes after a USA Today investigation that alleges head football coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed a rape survivor, and that Tucker is under investigation for Title IX violations.

At 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff and Director of Athletics Alan Haller will update the public on the football program at Spartan Stadium.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

READ MORE: Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment

