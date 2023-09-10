Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) -It was a chance to fly through the skies on a historical journey in Jackson. On Saturday, The Jackson County Airport hosted historical aircraft rides on five planes.

People signed up for the flights on aircraft including the B-17 Yankee Lady and B-25 Rosie’s Reply Bombers, the C-47 Hairless Joe Skytrain, the UH-1 Huey, and the Magnificent Ford Tri-Motor.

Jim Wise, the Chief Pilot for the Yankee Air Museum says he wants to give people the opportunity to fly on a piece of history. In an effort to keep history alive.

One of the aircraft was a 1966 UH-1 helicopter that served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971. Wise says there are people on staff who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other places.

He said there are always veterans who attend the event and fly on the aircraft.

“Last year we had a gentleman get off, had tears running down his face and he was wearing a veteran vest. So, we knew he was a Vietnam Veteran and it was like, are you okay? Did you get scared? Do we need medical assistance?” said Wise. “No, no, just my last flight on a Huey, I was flat on my back on a stretcher with three medics trying to keep me from bleeding out. I got to sit up this time, and that’s why he was crying. He got to sit up on something that he’d flown once before in a dire need.”

Attendees also got the chance to take a tour through the historic C-47.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.