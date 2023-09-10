First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the mid 70s Sunday, cooler air is back today with highs in the upper 60s. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s through Thursday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures should return to the 70s for highs Friday through the weekend.

Today may start with some patchy fog and will quickly be followed by a couple of areas of low pressure that will bring on and off rain showers starting late this morning and continuing into Tuesday. The rainfall amounts should not get out of control with rainfall totals in the quarter to half inch range for most areas today through Tuesday.

The rain showers should be out of the picture for us by Wednesday and some clearing is expected through the day. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected across the area Thursday through the weekend. A few rain showers may return Sunday night into Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 11, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 32° 1870

Jackson Record High: 97º 1931

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1917

